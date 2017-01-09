The many flavours and colours of cheese

PUDUCHERRY, 28/12/2016: Patti Anne Tower, Managing Director, Caroselle Dairy Products Private Limited, sell different varieties of cheeses from Kodaikanal at Aurodhan Art Gallery in Puducherry on December 28, 2016. Photo: T. Singaravelou | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Mouth-watering cheese of all sorts — salty, spicy, grainy, hard and soft — went on sale at Aurodhan Art Gallery recently in Puducherry. For foodies, art lovers and those who doubled as both, the art gallery had an enticing display of cheese varieties from south Kodaikanal along with lots of art carvings.

“This is ‘feta’, a salty and delicious Greek soft cheese, made from cow’s milk in an artisanal way in Kodaikanal,” explained Patti Anne Tower, managing director, Caroselle Dairy Products Private Limited, as she cut a small piece of cheese for visitors to taste.

Showcasing another variety, she pointed out that it was ‘edam’, a low-fat Polish soft cheese, aged 30 days. “This is can be used to make low-fat pizza toppings, cheese toast, omelettes and sandwiches,” she added.

Next to it was ‘plain gouda’, a Dutch soft cheese that is creamy and great for melting on sandwiches and pizza. Not to disappoint spice-loving Indians, Caroselle Dairy Products had ‘black pepper gouda’ on sale too. The cheese varieties included young Cheddar, aged five weeks and aged Cheddar, aged seven months to two-and-a-half years in the cheese cellar.

To serve with bread and fruit, Italian montasio was on sale. Other customers’ favourites included vegetarian Parmesan that is low-fat, grated or shaved on pasta, soups and salads and is served after dinner, and Camembert French soft cheese to go with sandwiches.