The creative trinity

Mother, daughter and grand-daughter excel in the art of ceramics

Birds perched on branches painted not on canvas but ceramic plates decorated the walls of TASMAI Art Gallery. On either side of this wall plates were placed an installation and a sculpture of ‘A Lama and a Lama’.

From installations and painted wall plates to sculptures, all these ceramic works were not made by one person. It is a legacy passed on from a 70-year-old Anna to her daughter Saraswati and grand-daughter Masha.

Ceramic works of three generations of one family were brought together under one roof. While Anna is adroit at intricate paintings in porcelain, Saraswati uses her skill to meticulously craft birds and animals in the installations she makes. Anna’s granddaughter Masha sculpts characters from Russian fairy tales using ceramic.

More than 70 ceramic works occupied the ground floor and the first floor of the art gallery. “It is a unique show by women from three generations. The exhibition celebrates this legacy. The three women work differently with clay. Anna has a rare skill to paint in ceramic. She uses porcelain, underglazes and also gold to make wall plates. Saraswati creates wall and table pieces, beaded curtains using ceramic while 17-year-old Masha makes sculptures. “I felt it was important to bring all their works together,” said Kirti Chandak, Director, TASMAI Centre for Art and Culture.

Hailing from Russia, Anna settled down in Auroville and created White Peacock Studio. She has been working with clay for over 30 years, while Saraswati has been working for 25 years. The three have together developed the studio over a period of seven years. They encourage amateurs, residents and guests of Auroville to play with clay and glazes. “As a family, they believe in hard work and collaborative efforts. They are always willing to share their knowledge with people,” added Ms.Chandak.

The ceramic show titled ‘2 Mothers and 3 Daughters’ is coming to a close on November 27 with a visual presentation on the ceramic symposium by Saraswati at the art gallery.