Stop unnecessary hiring, Bedi tells Puducherry administration

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at the inauguration of the JIPMER campus in Karaikal on Wednesday.

Stressing the need for the Central government to release more funds for implementing various projects in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday asked the territorial administration to avoid unnecessary recruitment.

Inaugurating the Karaikal campus of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Ms. Bedi said that she had no doubt that the Centre would release additional funds for various projects in the Union Territory.

However, she added that the practice of hiring for unnecessary posts must be stopped as over-employment would put undue pressure on the exchequer.

While advocating the optimal use of resources available with the territorial administration, Ms. Bedi stated that resources had to be used honestly, diligently and carefully. Unnecessary expenditure must be avoided. The Union Territory can no longer afford to go in for more borrowings. Similarly, distribution of freebies must also be avoided. The people of Puducherry should know that nothing is available free of cost. They should learn to pay for the services they receive such as water, electricity and sanitation.

Pointing out that there were many people who hadn’t paid taxes for several years in a row, she urged them to support the territorial administration by paying their dues.

Recollecting the efforts he had taken to set up a JIPMER campus in Karaikal, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said that it was a gift not only to Karaikal but also to neighbouring districts, adding that it would enable people to get high-quality and multi-speciality treatment in Karaikal. The Karaikal campus has 50 MBBS seats.

A total of 49 students have been admitted to the Karaikal campus for the current academic year. The 506-bed Government Hospital in Karaikal would be developed by means of additional infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, so as to facilitate the training of medical students.

The territorial administration would take all-out efforts to start an Indian Institute of Management here.

Multi-specialty hospital

Chandra Parija said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had approved the setting up of a medical campus at Karaikal at a cost of Rs. 850 crore. While Rs. 497 crore would be spent on the first phase of the project to construct a medical college, Rs. 350 crore would be spent on the construction of a multi-specialty hospital in the second phase.

Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy accused the Central government of not releasing funds to the Union Territory in spite of a number of visits by the Chief Minister to New Delhi. This has affected development projects, he said.