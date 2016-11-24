Special moments for children at cancer awareness meet

At JIPMER’s childhood cancer awareness meeting cultural programmes were held and gifts distributed to child patients.

Doctors, philanthropists and NGO activists joined hands to provide some memorable moments for children with cancer at the childhood cancer awareness annual meeting and Children’s Day hosted by JIPMER.

The events were led by the Department of Medical Oncology, Regional Cancer Center, JIPMER, along with NGOs Jiv Daya Foundation, CanKids and The Rotary Club Beach Town.

Children were treated to some entertainment with a cultural programme presented by the Ezhilar Kalai Kudam.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Parija, Director, JIPMER, distributed gifts to the children. On the occasion, he also emphasised the importance of comprehensive care and compliance with treatment schedules.

Dr. Biswajit Dubashi, Additional Professor, Department of Medical Oncology, RCC, JIPMER; Dr. Smita Kayal, Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology; Stalin, senior medical social worker of JIPMER; Yesuraj, regional programme manager of CANKIDS and Dr. Vishnu Bhat, Dean (Research), JIPMER, participated.

According to paediatric oncologists, in India, childhood cancers (in less than 15 years old) accounted for about 5 per cent of all cancers.

The most common cancers were leukemia, lymphoma and central nervous system tumors. Our department registers approximately 1,200-1,400 new cases annually of which 13-15 per cent are paediatric cancers in children less than 21 years.

For the assessment year Nov. 2015 to Nov. 2016, 155 new paediatric cancers were registered in the JIPMER medical oncology unit, of which 65-70 per cent cases were haematological malignancies (acute leukemias, lymphoma, LCH) and rest were solid tumors (bone and soft tissue sarcomas, neuroblastoma, Wilm’s tumour, retinoblastoma).

The cancer awareness programme was focused on honouring and uplifting the survivors and their families who have fought their battles against cancer against all odds.