Special camps for opening accounts

The Department of Labour will be organising a special camp from December 5 to 9 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help members of unorganised workers’ welfare board to open bank accounts.

Those who want to open the accounts should bring two passport size colour photographs and any of the following documents — ration card, Aadhar card, voter ID, Passport, or PAN card.

The camps will be held at Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam, Bahour, Karikalampakkam, Karayamputhur, Nettapakkam, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Pathukannu, Madagadipet, Katterikuppam, Thirukkanur and Kalapet.