Soaring with musical freedom

From foot tapping numbers to Eric Clapton’s melodies, the 14th edition of Freedom Jam – Free Music Festival 2017 had it all for the audience in Puducherry.

In the two-day festival, audience swayed to the music of premier blues band, Ministry of Blues. With David Boon on drums, Philipe Haydon on guitar and vocals, Rauf on keyboard and vocals and Vinoo Matthew on bass, the Ministry of Blues played Eric Clapton’s ‘crossroads’, the songs of Robert Johnson from the 1930s and 1940s, and some of their original compositions like ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Deep in Debt’.

The audience at Alliance Francaise were treated to some funky grooves from Blue Soul on the second day of the festival. International jazz vocalist Kranti Cheon with celebrated New York City-based Daniel Roth (on keys), Eduardo Grassi from Italy (on guitar) and Peter from Holland (on the drums), captivated the listeners.

Retro rock roll by H2O and Frooti for Pappu band also performed on the first day of the festival.

The genesis

The Freedom Jam gigs started when Siddhartha Patnaik, who grew up in Puducherry and a few of his like-minded friends, got together to facilitate a performing space for rock bands in India in Bengaluru in 1996.

Troubadour Alan Rego with his guitar made his way into the hearts of the golden age gang. Tabla maestro Manosh of Bajaa band and blue harp player Mathew Samuel with their ‘deadbeat’ infused spirit freedom through their music.