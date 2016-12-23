Puducherry

Seminar on dispute resolution scheme

more-in

: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday organised a seminar to publicise and disseminate information about the Dispute Resolution Scheme announced by the Central Government. Ronmoy Das, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Puducherry, presided over the function.

G. Johnson, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Puducherry, welcomed the dignitaries. V. Vivekanandan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Puducherry, delivered the keynote address.

Queries clarified

Chartered accountants, advocates, income-tax practitioners and appellants attended the seminar. Queries raised by participants were clarified by authorities during the seminar.

K. Veeramany, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, proposed the vote of thanks. The Dispute Resolution Scheme closes on December 31, a release said.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 2:11:32 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Seminar-on-dispute-resolution-scheme/article16930854.ece

© The Hindu