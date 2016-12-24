School boy dies of stab injuries

more-in

A 15-year-old class X student of NLC School died of grievous injuries at Muthandikuppam near Panruti in the early hours of Friday. The boy, who was found lying unconscious with stab marks on his neck, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Panruti where he succumbed.

Police said Jayaprakash, son of Jaisankar, a contract employee of NLC India, was studying in the NLC School in Neyveli. Locals found Jayaprakash unconscious in front of a grocery shop belonging to Palaniappan of the same area around 4 a.m.

They alerted his parents who rushed him to the Government Hospital in Panruti . The police have launched a search for Palaniappan who is absconding after the incident. Meanwhile, the cadres of the VCK resorted to a road blockade in front of the Panruti GH demanding the arrest of the culprits.