SC panel issues notice to Pondicherry varsity

more-in

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the Pondicherry Central University regarding enhancement of seats for the admission of students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In a letter addressed to the Registrar, Pondicherry University, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has noted that based on a complaint from A.V. Veeraraaghavan, the commission, under Article 338 of the Constitution, has decided to investigate into this matter. It has requested the university to submit the facts and information and the action taken on allegations or matters to them within 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

Mr. Veeraraaghavan, State General Secretary, Pradesh Congress Committee, on October 27, had petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on the failure of the Pondicherry Central University to increase the number of seats in the arts and science colleges to accommodate SC/ST students.

“At present, there are only 2,118 seats in the arts and science colleges affiliated to the Pondicherry University. Because of the less number of seats, many students from the rural areas belonging to SC and ST categories who are finding it difficult to pursue higher education. On September 28, the principals of all colleges met and decided to increase the number of seats by 361. However, action has not been taken in this regard till date. Hence, I request the National Commission for SC to intervene,” he said.