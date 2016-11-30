Representatives from six cities to visit town

more-in

Officials from six cities selected for the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme will visit Puducherry next week to experience the cultural heritage of the town.

Launched in 2015, the HRIDAY scheme is being implemented in Ajmer, Amaravati, Amritsar, Badami, Dwaraka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Mathura, Puri, Varanasi, Velankanni and Warangal.

The three-day visit starting December 6 has been mooted by the Delhi chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The team would be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Urban Development.

“The visit would be a unique experience for officials to study and know the best practices in various areas related to heritage conservation,” an INTACH official said.

The visit would help the team members in successful implementation of heritage conservation and urban revitalisation projects in their respective cities, the official added.

“The very fact that they are coming to Puducherry is significant to us. We should take this opportunity and meet the officials and talk to the Ministry and make a push to include Puducherry in the scheme. The HRIDAY scheme is under the Urban Development Ministry. Puducherry will be an example where heritage is an important aspect of development of the smart city,” Ashok Panda, co-convenor of INTACH told The Hindu.

The city’s heritage continues to coexist within the growth pressures and transformations. It is an example for other cities to draw from Puducherry’s experience and protect, conserve and sustainably develop their heritage assets.

Various initiatives taken by the Puducherry and French Governments, INTACH, institutions and owners of heritage properties and PondyCAN Citizens group in the past few decades have helped the French and Tamil quarters retain their historic heritage character.