Reinforcements rushed to Mahe

The government has rushed in police reinforcements from here to Mahe following a clash between cadre belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Following the group clashes reported from Chalakara at Mahe, the government on Monday morning despatched personnel from the India Reserve Battalion to the violence-hit areas. Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Rajiv Ranjan, would be camping there to oversee the security arrangements.

Mr. Ranjan told The Hindu over phone from Mahe that the situation was under control and culprits involved in the two days of violence had been identified.

The forces, including the local police, had been issued necessary instructions to deal with the situation. “The situation is under control and arrests will be made soon. It is the spill over of violence between the two political parties in Kerala. We will not allow violence to occur in our region,” he said.