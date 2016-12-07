Puducherry shuts down after Jayalalithaa’s death

more-in

The Union Territory came to a standstill on Tuesday as shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained shut and vehicles kept off the roads all through the day following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa.

Even petty shops remained shut in the town and its suburbs, reflecting a bandh-like atmosphere. In fact, the entire town had been wearing a deserted look ever since Monday evening, with commercial establishments winding up operations early in anticipation of the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death.

After the official announcement of her death came at 11.30 p.m, the territorial administration declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

The mourning was largely peaceful, although in a few places, AIADMK cadre were said to have forced wayside vendors to shut shop. With large contingents of police deployed across the Union Territory to maintain public order, there have been no reports of any untoward incidents.

“We were asked to pack up today morning. I want to sell my vegetables as soon as possible as I don’t want to take any risk,” said a vendor on Sengi Salai.

Private clinics and hospitals remained shut and only a handful of pharmacies were open. Motorists struggled as petrol bunks remained closed for the second consecutive day.

Foreign tourists were stranded. “We could get only tea and snacks at the hotel where we are lodged. We came to know that people were mourning a woman leader’s death. We strolled around and to get some food,” said Clemence, a French tourist.

The AIADMK cadre put up portraits of Ms. Jayalalithaa at various locations for people to offer floral tributes. Residents of Vembakeerapalyam, a fishing hamlet, took out a procession to the beach and offered floral tributes to the departed leader.