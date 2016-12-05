Puducherry seeks compensation for 15 p.c. demonetisation loss in trade

Narayanasamy says he raised the issue at the GST Council meeting

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said that Puducherry has incurred a loss of 15 per cent in trade because of the demonetisation move.

Addressing the media on Sunday in the Assembly building, he said: “The business transaction of traders has come down from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 50,000. The industrial production has been affected. People who have deposited Rs. 2 lakh are able to withdraw only Rs. 2,000. The unorganised sectors and rural population have been affected the most. The farmers are worst hit as they are unable to buy seeds or fertilisers.”

Mr. Narayanasamy said he had urged the Centre to compensate the tax losses incurred by the States because of demonetisation. “The RBI can print only Rs. 30 crore a month as against the requirement of Rs. 14 lakh crore. This problem will not be resolved in a year,” he added.

He said at least 57 people have died during this period. “I support the Prime Minister’s intention to eradicate black money. But they have declared 86 per cent of the cash invalid and failed to make any alternative arrangements. There is no money in the banks,” he said.

“Out of the 130 crore people, only 40 crore people use plastic money while the rest are still dependent on cash,” he said.

He said that during a recent meeting on the GST at the Centre, he was able to convince the Finance Minister to provide compensation for the loss incurred by Puducherry.

Gas pipeline

Under the Ennore to Kanyakumari gas pipeline project, the Puducherry government has requested the Centre to provide piped gas supply to Puducherry and Karaikal. “In the Andhra gas pipeline project that would connect 18 districts, Yanam has the possibility of getting connected,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was determined to implement 3 per cent reservation for the people with disability in education and employment.

He underscored that the government had sanctioned Rs. 527 crore per annum to buy power from Neyveli and Central power grid.

Agricultural University

The Chief Minister said the agricultural college in Karaikal would be upgraded to State agricultural university. “This would help in further research in the field,” he said.

Puducherry government was going to call for a global tender for waste management. He said the U.S. and Chinese companies had shown interest in providing machinery required to convert waste into compost.

“Using that technology, we could use the waste dumped in 15 acres of land. This process will economically benefit the government. Earlier, we had planned to burn the waste, which would incur an expenditure of Rs. 17 crore. However, the new waste management plan will not have any loss. The government has taken up the initiative to build toilets in the rural and urban areas of the Union Territory of Puducherry.”

The MHRD had agreed to consider the demand for setting up an Institute of Management in Puducherry, Mr. Narayanasamy said.