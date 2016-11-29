Puducherry residents asked to pitch ideas for smart city project

more-in

In an effort at involving the public in drafting a strong Smart City proposal, the Local Administration Department has installed suggestion boxes at various locations in the Boulevard area.

The revised smart city proposal will focus on the concept of retrofitting and redevelopment of the city by addressing urban mobility, tourism, heritage, economy, environment, entertainment, and smart applications.

Sources said the two earlier proposals on smart city project submitted by Puducherry were rejected as it focused on greenfield development alone.

The revised proposal will include retrofitting and redevelopment models. The government will be identifying cluster areas in the city under the Area Based Development concept.

The Local Administration Department is undertaking a public survey through road shows and letters from 10 suggestion boxes placed at important locations in the boulevard area.

“The survey results will be collated to frame the goals and objectives for the smart city project. Based on this, the project proposal will be drafted. This will be put out in the public domain by January and the revised proposal will be submitted by March,” a senior official said.

According to R. Chandirasekaran, Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality, a door-to-door survey would be conducted to enable the public to cast their votes for the smart city proposal. The exercise is being undertaken by a private consultant.

As part of the survey, a questionnaire handed over to people would seek to prioritise three from as many as 20 parameters, including healthcare and education, solid waste management, drinking water and sewerage, safety, security and surveillance, complaint redressal, vehicle parking, traffic and transport and e-governance initiatives.

The Local Administration Department has set a target of collecting opinion from about 5 per cent of the total population of the city. The public could also submit their opinions via Facebook and the official Twitter handle @smartvillepondy, Mr. Chandirasekaran added.