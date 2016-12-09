Puducherry port issues cyclone warning

more-in

The Port Department hoisted storm warning ‘signal 2’ flag at the Puducherry and Cuddalore ports that indicates the formation of a storm on Thursday.

A port official said the flag was raised after an alert was sounded by the Meteorological Department in Chennai about a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday.

Though the Cyclone might not directly hit Puducherry and Cuddalore coasts, squally weather is expected along the coastal areas. However, fishing operations continued as usual in the Puducherry and Cuddalore ports.

The Met department had mapped the Cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ as stationary and about 1,040 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,135 kms southeast of Machilipatnam.