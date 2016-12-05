Puducherry may curb feeding of dogs in public places

A PUBLIC NUISANCE?: Giving food to the stray dogs is a strict no in ‘filth-free zones’ in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Government likely to earmark areas for feeding stray dogs

In an initiative to control the stray dog menace in Puducherry, a Government Order is on the anvil to restrict the feeding of dogs in public spaces, especially in the Boulevard area.

The municipality will soon publish a notification restricting public to feed dogs on the Beach Road and Bharathi Park in Boulevard area. The Puducherry Municipal Council, invoking the provisions of the Municipality Act, 1973, has declared Promenade Beach Road, Bharathi Park, Botanical Garden, Port Parking area, and all public municipal market places as “filth-free” zone.

“The municipal council, in consultation with the local residents, will identify places where the stray dogs could be fed,” said a senior government official.

The official added that those who violate this order would be booked under the nuisance case. Either the public or municipal staff could file a complaint against the defaulters. The case would be heard at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate court.

A municipal official said that every day at least 58 dog bite cases were reported in Puducherry. Every year nearly 20,000 dog bite cases were reported.

Apart from this initiative, the municipality has formed a committee to curb the roadside slaughterhouses. “The roadside slaughterhouses are a reason for the increase in the number of stray dogs. A new slaughterhouse is being constructed and will be ready in another six or seven months,” said the official.

R. Siva, Senior Veterinary Medical Officer, Blue Cross, said that public should not be encouraged to feed dogs wherever they wish to. “Places to feed the dogs should be fixed based on the number of of the dogs. However, I am against relocation of stray dogs which is against animal welfare,” he said.