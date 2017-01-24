Puducherry ideal place for business, tourism: CM

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy appealed to multinational companies and industrial entrepreneurs to launch their enterprises in Puducherry since Law and Order and other infrastructural facilities were comparatively better in the Union Territory when compared with bigger states.

Launching Vodafone SuperNet 4G services in Puducherry on Monday, he said that the Government was supporting development of tourism. Puducherry has been much sought after by both domestic and international tourists under three different categories — pilgrim, heritage and leisure tourism.

The Government had always taken steps to encourage tourism and we have been seeking funds from the Centre. Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had also persuaded the Centre to develop tourism infrastructure in the UT during his visit to Gujarat recently.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Government would act proactively to all the proposals to make Puducherry, the most preferred destination for industrialists. “We are ready to hold talks with entrepreneurs,” he said.

The management of Vodafone should also come forward to construct smart classrooms in government schools and colleges and provide infrastructural facilities in hospitals located in the rural areas.

Referring to the availability of power, he said that Puducherry was charging ₹3.10 per unit of power compared to ₹6 per unit in bigger states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

S. Murali, Business Head-Tamil Nadu Circle, Vodafone India said that 4G had the potential to revolutionise the mobile experience through powerful innovation.