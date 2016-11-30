Puducherry govt staff to get salary through banks

more-in

Despite the government employees’ demand that their salaries for the current month be paid in cash, the Puducherry government has announced that the payment would be made as usual through banks.

The Puducherry administration has announced that disbursement of salaries and allowances would continue through banks via ECS system, as there would be difficulty to arrange for payment through the departments in cash, a senior official of the Finance department told PTI here yesterday.

Pensioners too would get their amount for November only through banks, he said.

As per the instructions from the Centre, disbursement of the salaries and allowances to all central government staff including those belonging to Group A category and the pensioners would be only through banks, he added.

The confederation of Puducherry state government employees associations had urged the government to disburse the November month’s salaries in cash through the departments concerned till the situation became normal.

The employees had contended that they would find it difficult to draw money from banks, that are already crowded with customers ever since demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was announced and most of the ATMs were also non—functional