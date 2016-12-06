Puducherry announces 3-day state mourning

National flag hoisted at half mast in Puducherry Assembly as the Union Territory mourns Jayalalithaa’s death. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Puducherry government today announced a three-day state mourning from today after the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Announcing this, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy recalled the various measures Jayalalithaa had evolved and implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory in paying floral tributes at a portrait of the late leader on the premises of the Assembly here earlier. Ministers and legislators were among those who paid tributes.

A condolence meeting was held on the premises of the Puducherry PCC office.

PWD Minister and PCC leader A. Namassivayam presided over the meeting. Chief Minister Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators paid homage to the departed leader.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly V. Vaithilingam said Jayalalithaa was relentless in her mission and vision and earned encomiums from all sections of people.

All schools and colleges and state government offices remained closed here on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed leader.