Puducherry, Cuddalore on alert, heavy rain expected

Flood alert: With the sea remaining rough for most part of the day on Sunday, the Port Department has hoisted danger signal 8 at Puducherry Port.

The Port Department in Puducherry has hoisted a storm warning ‘signal 8’ at the Puducherry and Cuddalore ports that indicates heavy rainfall.

Though the cyclone ‘Varah’ might not directly hit Puducherry and Cuddalore coasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally weather are expected along the coastal areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off south of Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts for the next 48 hours.

A port official said that the flag was raised after an alert from the Meteorological Department in Chennai. The ‘signal 8’ warning means heavy rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The rainfall is likely to continue for the subsequent 36 hours.

“The rainfall intensity will increase gradually becoming heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-19 cm) at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20 cm) over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh on December 12,” the official noted.

Wind speed to increase

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would prevail along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts. It will gradually increase becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph during the time of landfall along and off Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The official added that they anticipate damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches, and damage of crops and trees in Puducherry as well.