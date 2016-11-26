Puducherry

Pruning of trees begins ahead of monsoon

Even as the civic body has begun desilting canals ahead of the impending monsoon, the Department of Forest and Wildlife has pitched in to prune trees.

As per the directions of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the Forest Department has taken up the task of pruning trees. G. Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Department of Forest and Wildlife, said the work would begin with pruning and clearing old and dead trees in the boulevard region before moving on to other areas of Puducherry.

