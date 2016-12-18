Portion of bridge to be opened to traffic in April

SPOT INSPECTION: Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi inspecting the road over bridge at Arumarthapuram in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One side of the bridge on 100-feet road here will be opened for traffic in April 2017.

This was decided after the Lieutenant Govenror Kiran Bedi inspected the road on Sunday, according to a release from Raj Nivas.

The railways would take up the pedestrian subway construction and the permission letter would be issued by the District Collector accordingly. The other arm of the bridge would be completed by November 2017.

Ms. Bedi, while inspecting the work, instructed the authorities concerned to put up caution signs at the site. A manned red flag display should be put in place on both sides of the bridge, she said.

She inspected the Arumarthapuram flyover. The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department said work on one stretch of the bridge could not be taken up because of litigation over land acquisition.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Revenue Department to notify the land acquisition rules expeditiously to ensure that the Public Works Department completed the project as per schedule.

Later, she visited the National Book Fair and signed the books bought by visitors.