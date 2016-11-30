Pophali’s makes his tabla speak

While preparing his vacation itinerary for Puducherry, tabla maestro Rahul Pophali slotted two evenings for the music lovers. After a hectic tour across Europe giving concerts and workshops for six weeks, he reached the coastal town readily combining his vacation and concerts.

“I am coming to Puducherry after a long time. I happened to be here and I also received an invitation to perform,” he said while taking a quick bite of sandwich before rushing for the performance.

He sat on a makeshift stage with his instruments placed on one side of the courtyard of the heritage building of Maison Perumal Hotel. The programme, organised for a limited audience at the Hotel, started with a lecture-demonstration where Mr.Pophali talked about the musical instrument, the history of tabla and Indian classical music. Even as the audience were listening to his talk; the musician began his solo recital playing poetry and stories through the rhythms of tabla.

A graduate in electronic engineering, Mr. Pophali has been performing for the last 27 years. He started learning tabla at the age of seven under the tutelage of Pandit Raghunath Agashe. “I was influenced watching Doordarshan programme featuring Zakir Hussain. It was a delight to watch him play and talk about tabla and I wanted to learn. This is how my musical journey began. I was the first person in my family to learn music,” he says.

After learning Delhi, Farukhabad and Lucknow gharanas, he got trained in Punjabi gharana under Pandit Nishikant Barodekar.

He quit the IT profession to take up his passion. “I am a full-time musician. I have performed extensively in the U.S. and Europe,” he says.

Hailing from Maharashtra and now based in Bengaluru, Mr. Pophali teaches tabla once a week and also conducts workshops and lecture-demonstration sessions for several institutions across India and Europe.

The engineer and musician enthralled the audience by his music on the pleasant evening. He also performed at Hotel Palai de Mahe.