Puducherry

Police personnel attend workshop on cybercrime

more-in

Lectures given on types of cybercrime and ways to solve them

A one-day workshop on cybercrime investigation was held for police personnel in the rank of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at the Police Training School in Gorimedu on Monday.

S. Balu and C. Rajamanickam, Additional Superintendents of Police (Retired) from the Tamil Nadu Police Academy delivered a lecture on the types of cybercrime and the ways to solve them. Police personnel were also briefed on the need to update technological knowledge to tackle cybercrime, which have increased in the last few years.

Over 200 police personnel attached to various police stations in Puducherry participated in the programme.

Konda Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Police (Police Training School) presided over the workshop.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 12:23:36 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Police-personnel-attend-workshop-on-cybercrime/article16917313.ece

© The Hindu