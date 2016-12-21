Police personnel attend workshop on cybercrime

more-in

A one-day workshop on cybercrime investigation was held for police personnel in the rank of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at the Police Training School in Gorimedu on Monday.

S. Balu and C. Rajamanickam, Additional Superintendents of Police (Retired) from the Tamil Nadu Police Academy delivered a lecture on the types of cybercrime and the ways to solve them. Police personnel were also briefed on the need to update technological knowledge to tackle cybercrime, which have increased in the last few years.

Over 200 police personnel attached to various police stations in Puducherry participated in the programme.

Konda Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Police (Police Training School) presided over the workshop.