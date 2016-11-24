PRTC staff demand higher pay

more-in

The Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Employees’ Union has urged the government to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations with immediate effect.

In a release, M.T. Velayan, general secretary of PRTC Employees’ Union, said they had submitted a 11-point charter of demands to the management that included demand for immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay panel recommendations, regularisation of women conductors who had put in more than eight years of service, and implementation of modified career progression scheme for eligible employees in the corporation.

Although repeated representations were made to the authorities concerned, it had failed to evoke any response. The Government should address the demands failing which the employees would intensify their protest, he added.