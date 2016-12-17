Ossudu lake drinking water project approved

A NEW LIFELINE: The Centre’s approval of drinking water project with Ossudu lake as its source should come as a solace to residents of Puducherry who were suffering because of reported intrusion of seawater. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has given its nod to the territorial administration to take up a Rs. 40-crore drinking water project with Ossudu lake as the source.

The project envisages supply of 20 million litres of drinking water daily. As part of it, a treatment plant will be put up at Muthirapalyam and treated water will be pumped to houses through the existing pipeline.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told presspersons here on Saturday that the Public Works Department had been assigned the project. “It will be funded by the territorial administration and completed in six months,” he said.

The realisation of the long-pending project would be of great solace to the residents after reports of intrusion of seawater to up to 6 km inland in Puducherry, said an official.

The Chief Minister said he had apprised the Centre of the need to compensate financial loss suffered by the Union Territory because of demonetisaton.

On the Supreme Court order directing the State governments to close down liquor shops along the highways, he said the order would not be of much implication to the Union Territory as it did not have a long stretch of highway.

About the comments made by Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the Chief Minister said Ms. Bedi had a long administrative career and she was aware about the rules governing an elected government and that of a Lieutenant Governor. The Union Territory Act 1963, Constitution and Business Rules, have clearly demarcated the powers among the constitutional heads.

Downplaying the Minister’s remarks, the Chief Minister said even if there were issues they would be sorted out through talks.

Mr Kandasamy had alleged recently that Ms. Bedi’s interference in the commencement of dredging at Thengaithittu had resulted in accumulation of silt at Ariankuppam and caused substantial loss to fishermen.