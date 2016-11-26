Officials take Constitution Day pledge

more-in

Employees of the Chief Secretariat undertook a pledge on the eve of Constitution Day (November 26) that commemorates the day the Constitution was adopted in 1949. At a function, G. Narendra Kumar, Development Commissioner, administered the pledge to secretaries to various departments and other staff.

D. Ramabathiran, former District Judge, said: “This is an occasion to reaffirm our faith in the rule of law.” The Constitution was built upon foundations of democracy, rule of law, secularism, free and fair elections, federalism, expansive judicial review, and a not too rigid separation of powers. “Our Constitution promises to secure a social order in which justice, social, economic and political are preserved,” he said. “It secures liberty of thought, expression, belief and worship, and speaks of fraternity assuring dignity of the individuals and the unity of the nation.”

The judiciary had built up a constitutional jurisprudence and had made judicial intervention in cases concerning violation of rights and human rights an ongoing process, he said.