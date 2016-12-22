New HR director takes over at NLC

more-in

R. Vikraman assumed charge as the new director of Human Resources of NLC India Ltd.

A statement from NLC India said that before taking up the new responsibility, Mr. Vikraman was serving as the Chief General Manager of Human Resources of NLC India Ltd. A mechanical engineer from the Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi, Mr. Vikraman joined NLC as Graduate Engineer Trainee and was involved in the successful construction, commissioning and operation of Thermal Power Station-II- Stage-II (4x210 MW) project. After switching over his line of service from engineering to management, he had been at the helm of affairs of Corporate HR Department for over 10 years, bringing in a number of innovations.

Subsequently, he took over as the head of the HR Departments of NLC’s Mine-II & Mine-II Expansion and Thermal Power Station-II, before becoming the froup head of HR of all Thermal Units.

Excellent record

He has excelled in every challenging assignment and his significant contribution in HR include efficient crisis management, ensuring no production loss despite man-days loss, disciplining the units he served and ensuring smooth and cordial Industrial climate, the statement said.

Mr. Vikraman is a Life Member of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) and is presently the Secretary of NIPM, Neyveli Chapter.