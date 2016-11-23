Nellithope by-poll win ensures continuity in governance

more-in

The victory of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Nellithope by-election while ensuring continuity in governance will also have a bearing on the political scenario in the Union Territory.

The comfortable win in the by-election will certainly strengthen the hands of Mr. Narayanasamy, who, in the last five months or so, had to receive brickbats from the Opposition parties for adopting “a short-cut” to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair, in dealing with administrative matters and taking tough decisions.

In the last Assembly session, Opposition leader N. Rangasamy had launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister for occupying the post without seeking a mandate.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who maintained silence and refused to be provoked into a spat whenever he was put in the dock by the opposition over his non-member status in the Assembly, now has the last laugh.

Without doubt, the win has bolstered his hands, a confidante of the Chief Minister said, adding that the coming days would see a more assertive Mr. Narayanasamy stamping his authority, both in spheres of government and in the affairs of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

Senior officials are keeping their fingers crossed on how the electoral victory would play out in the working relationship between Mr. Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at a time when the latter has taken a keen interest in running the affairs, especially in policing and waste management in the Union Territory.

The past five months have witnessed differences of opinion coming out in the open but both the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor had shown great restraint in not allowing a flare-up of the situation. Will that be the same, is the question being asked in both the political and official circles.

Having assertive leaders at the highest Constitutional and political offices could cut both ways — it could accelerate development projects in the Union Territory if the duo work in tandem or create an impasse that stifles growth.

So far, Mr. Narayanasamy has proved to be adroit in maintaining a cordial relationship with the National Democratic Alliance government while the national leadership of his party was at loggerheads with the BJP on several issues. The territorial administration is completely dependent on the Centre for funds and a souring of ties could see administrative clearances getting stuck at the level of Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the political front, the electoral victory will help Mr. Narayanasamy quell the murmurs of dissent that cropped up within the Congress after his anointment as Chief Minister. Though Mr. Narayanasamy was deft in handling detractors within the party, he had been treading a cautious path because of the by-election at hand.

Political observers point out that even while occupying important posts in the All India Congress Committee and the Union Cabinet, Mr. Narayanasamy always had a say in the party affairs here which, in a way, had ruffled the feathers of regional satraps of the party. In fact, his “interference” in party affairs while being in New Delhi had often invited flak from opponents within the party. “Now that he has formalised his post of Chief Minister by seeking a mandate, he will take a more active role,” said a senior Congress functionary. In the immediate future, it will be visible in the appointment of a new PCC chief, he added.

At a personal level, the by-election victory marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream for Mr. Narayanasamy. “For someone, with no constituency to call his own and no political lineage to fall back on, rising to this level is nothing short of remarkable,” a senior Congress leader said.