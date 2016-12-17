National book fair off to a good start

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy interacting with a child during the 20th National Book Fair in Puducherry on Friday. Deputy Speaker V. Sivakolundu is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The 20th National Book Fair organised by the Puducherry Cooperative Book Society got off to an impressive start here on Friday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the fair. Over 100 publishers and distributors from all over India are participating in the 10-day exhibition which concludes on December 25.

G. Murugan, secretary of the society, said: “The book fair witnessed sales of Rs. 70 lakhs in 2015 and this year we expect the target to touch Rs. 1 crore.”

The organisers have also been offering gift coupons for those purchasing above Rs. 200. The winners would be selected through draw of lots and would be provided with books worth Rs. 500. Over 50,000 such coupons will be distributed. Readers and institutions that purchase over Rs. 50,000 would be given the ‘Book Maharaja’ and ‘Book Maharani’ awards and those buying for over Rs. 10,000 would be given the ‘Book Raja’ and ‘Book Rani’ awards. The book fair will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.