Narayanasamy takes oath as MLA

Speaker V. Vaithilingam (right) administering the oath to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Speaker V. Vaithilingam administers the oath; Chief Minister likely to leave for Delhi soon

A day after his thumping victory in the Nellithope by-poll, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaker V. Vaithilingam administered the oath to the Chief Minister at a short function inside the Legislative Assembly complex.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Tourism Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shajhahan, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, and Minister for Electricity R. Kamalakannan, DMK leaders R.V. Janakiraman, S.P. Sivakumar, former Minister E. Valsaraj, MLAs and party functionaries attended the ceremony.

His maiden entry to the Legislative Assembly was made possible after he defeated AII India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s nominee Om Sakthi Sekar in the Nellithope by-election with a margin of 11,144 votes. Mr. Narayanasamy secured 18,709 votes while Mr. Sekar, his nearest rival, polled 7,565 votes.

After the function, the Chief Minister held a brief interaction with officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Parida.

Sources said Mr. Narayanasamy was likely to leave for New Delhi in the next two or three days to meet senior leaders of the party, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He would call on DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

Mr. Narayanasamy would meet Union Ministers during his stay in New Delhi, sources said.