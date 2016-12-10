Narayanasamy seeks Centre’s help on FDA funding for drinking water scheme

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy calling on the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday to discuss administrative matters. | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite Central assistance for implementation of civic projects in the Union Territory.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who was on a day’s visit to New Delhi, met Mr. Singh and sought his assistance for early implementation of drinking water and sewage scheme planned with the financial assistance of French Development Agency.

The Chief Minister told The Hindu over telephone that the FDA had agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1,400 crore for drinking water and sewage projects in the Union Territory. A memorandum of understanding had been signed between Government of India and France to implement the programme. “I asked the MHA to expedite implementation of the project. He has agreed to take it up with the Finance Ministry,” he said.

FDA is a public development financial institution that has been working to fight poverty and foster economic growth in developing countries and the French Overseas provinces for over seven decades.

The Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister of allocation of funds under non-Plan grant. The Home Minister agreed to hold a joint meeting between officials of his ministry and those of Finance Ministry, the Chief Minister said.

Greets Sonia Gandhi

He met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Chief Minister said he met the Congress president to wish her on her birthday and there was nothing political about it.

“I could not meet the Congress president after the by-election victory. She offered her congratulations,” he said.