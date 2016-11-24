Narayanasamy leads protest against demonetisation

WAITING FOR MONEY: People waiting in front of an ATM on Mission Street in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The Chief Minister says the move has caused hardship to the common man

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday staged demonstrations to condemn the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

The PCC organised a demonstration in front of the post office on Thursday to protest the Centre’s decision. They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting public to hardship in the name of fighting corruption.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the decision by the Prime Minister to demonetise higher denomination currency notes would not help in curbing black money. Instead, he said, it would only create hardship to the public and destabilise the economy.

People were finding it difficult to meet their daily expenses. Farmers across the country were facing resource crunch to carry out farming.

The value of rupee had come down after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

Mr. Narayanasamy questioned the Prime Minister’s rationale of not attending the Parliament when the House had taken up for discussion the demonetisation issue.

“The Congress is not against any decision to fight black money. But the decision of the Union Government had caused difficulty to the common people and will hurt economic growth. The Congress will continue to raise the inconvenience caused to the public,” he said.

The demonetisation issue, he said, would propel the Congress back to power at Centre as the public had realised the folly of electing the BJP to power.

Minister for Public Works and PCC president A. Namassivayam said the common man had been largely affected by the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value currency. The decision was taken without proper planning, he added.

Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Minister for Social Works M. Kandasamy, Minister for Electricity R. Kamalakannan, PCC functionaries, and DMK leader S.P Sivakumar participated in the demonstration.

Human chain

Later, DMK organised a human chain covering most parts of the town. The party cadre shouted slogans against the Prime Minister and the NDA government.

Chief Minister and PCC chief also joined the DMK cadres in the human chain.

‘Normality soon’

Meanwhile, a senior official with a private bank said the situation had improved drastically and by month end most of ATMs would be recalibrated. Now, the rush was for depositing money and withdrawal of cash unlike in the beginning when people queued up to exchange notes, he added.