Municipality plans to implant microchips on pet dogs

A veterinarian implanting a microchip on a German Shepherd and later scanned the dog in Mysore.

PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to create a database on pet dogs in Puducherry, the Puducherry municipality has proposed to implant microchips on pet dogs.

The initiative would help in framing policies on ownership rights and to take action against those abandoning pet dogs, says municipal authorities.

The municipality has identified a private agency for procuring the microchips and once the firm procures the equipment it would be supplied to owners at a subsidised rate.

It would be first implemented in Puducherry Municipality.

There is only one veterinary doctor in Puducherry municipality and he is the only designated officer to issue license. However, there is no record on the number of pet dogs in Puducherry.

“The microchip, the size of a rice grain, will be implanted under the skin of the animal between its neck and shoulder blades by using a syringe. The chip contains a unique identification number that is registered by an electronic reader. Based on the response from dog breeders the project would be expanded to other municipalities in the Union territory,” said K. Coumarane, Veterinary Medical Officer of the Puducherry Municipality.

The abandoning of dogs by owners is the most cited reason by the municipal authorities for the spurt in the number of stray dogs.

It had become difficult to trace the owner of the dog that has been abandoned on the streets, Mr. Coumarane said.

The alpha numerical microchips will help the authorities to maintain complete information about the dog, including its age, details of anti-rabies vaccination, owner’s name, address and telephone number.

At present, the municipality issues leather collar straps and metal batches while granting licenses to owners of pet dogs, said the veterinarian.