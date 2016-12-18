Missing constable murdered, says DGP

MYSTERY SOLVED: Director-General of Police S.K. Gautam (centre) addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Puducherry on Sunday. The team, which cracked the case of murder of a policeman (standing behind), is with him. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a constable has revealed that he was murdered by his co-brother with the help of a few of his accomplices over a personal animosity.

The constable, Arunagiri, attached to the traffic wing, was found missing on January 10, 2016 and accordingly a man missing case was registered by the police on February 1. The constable’s wife Neiroja in her police complaint had stated that her husband went missing after visiting the house of his co-brother.

Director-General of Police Sunil Kumar Gautam told presspersons here on Sunday that investigation into the case had revealed that the constable had been murdered by his co-brother Sivanandam Robert and his accomplices Muthuraji, a resident of Cuddalore and Karunajothi of Villanoor. Two others were involved in the murder case, he said.

Sivandam and Muthuraji had been arrested, he said and added that a hunt was on to arrest the other accused.

Mr. Gautam said speculation was rife about the whereabouts of the missing constable.

A police team under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan and Superintendent of Police (North) Rachna Singh after several months of investigation found that the cop was murdered at a secluded place in Navarkulam near here.

The killers carried the body to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and with the assistance of Sathishkumar and Vengat burnt the body in a place near Arisiperiyankuppam near Cuddalore and disposed the ashes at the port there, he said.

The murdered cop was married to the sister-in-law of Sivanandam. Investigation revealed that he used to frequently quarrel with Sivanandam over certain issues related to marital affairs.

“Arunagiri used to assault Sivanandam. Fed-up with this, he decided to get rid of Arunagiri once for all,” Mr. Gautam added.