Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy was admitted to Jawaharalal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Tuesday.

Mr. Kandasamy, who participated in the victory rally of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday afternoon, complained of giddiness and was taken to the JIPMER hospital.

A senior official at the hospital said that he was normal and would be discharged on Tuesday morning.