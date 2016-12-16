Minister blamed LG for silt accumulation

more-in

Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Thursday blamed the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for the delay in commencing dredging at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour to clear the decks for the redevelopment of Puducherry Port. This is the first time that a member of the V. Narayanasamy Ministry had made a statement against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

The Minister told presspersons, after inspecting the harbour here, that dredging had not been taken up in the last four months because the Lieutenant Governor had taken the stand that it should be done only by the Dredging Corporation of India. This had led to accumulation of silt and made the area unfit for navigation by fishing vessels.

The delay of over four months had caused loss to fishermen to the extent of Rs. 25 crore, the Minister added.

The files relating to dredging were sent to the Raj Nivas and the authorities had clarified that the work would be carried out by the Dredging Corporation of India in a week’s time, he said.

Mr. Kandasamy said the Lieutenant Governor, at a function in Karaikal, had urged the Government to use the resources released by the Centre diligently and to avoid unnecessary expenditure. The Government was keen that the benefits of various welfare schemes should reach the poor. However, the Lieutenant Governor should recognise that the previous Government had resorted to indiscriminate recruitment by posting people from three constituencies. Over 100 people were appointed in places where only 10 were necessary. The present dispensation should not be held responsible for this situation, he said.

Pension disbursal hit

Taking exception to the demonetisation of high value currencies by the Centre, he said the routine disbursement of old age pension remained affected because of the initiative. He called for close coordination between the elected Ministry and the office of the Lt. Governor to take the UT on the path of development.