Minister’s clean-up mission earns praise from Bedi

Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan’s willingness to get himself soiled for the cause of cleanliness is not only setting an example for the community in his home-town of Karaikal; his selfless work has not gone unnoticed in the Raj Nivas.

The Agriculture Minister has indeed been in the forefront of the clean-up mission, whether it is cleaning garbage at Polagam or sweeping streets in Nedungadu in Karaikal.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi took to twitter the other day to hail the Minister for his “relentless drive to implement Swachh Puducherry Mission”.

“We need more Ministers like Kamalakannan, who is relentlessly driving the Swachh Puducherry crusade in Karaikal,” Ms, Bedi tweeted.

Mr. Kamalakannan, the Lt. Governor noted, has been reaching out to the people to explain the concept of source segregation of garbage.

Ms. Bedi’s words of praise are not unexpected as she herself has been spearheading a Swachh Puducherry Mission.

Now, will other Ministerial colleagues follow suit is the million dollar question.

Model CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy seems to be a stickler for rules.

Throughout the period when the model code of conduct was in force for the Nellithope by-election on November 19, Mr. Narayanasamy assiduously avoided making any statements, even putting his social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter on hibernation. The only time he made an exception was when he called on the Karaikal fishermen who were being treated at the General Hospital after allegedly being fired at by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The day after the code of conduct was lifted on November 24, the Chief Minister reappeared on Twitter with a message: “Account has been officially reopened after the lift of the model code of conduct”.

(By M. Dinesh Varma)