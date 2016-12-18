Mega IT job fair draws over 6,000 candidates

more-in

A large number of candidates thronged the mega job fair jointly organised by the Directorate of Information Technology and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu on the campus of Pondicherry Engineering College here on Saturday.

The day-long event provided a common platform for job aspirants to interact and visit the stalls of various leading recruiters including Tech Mahindra, Technosoft, Mobius Knowledge Services, Lenova, Kaar Technologies, Allsec Technologies, Adaptavant Technologies, Sutherland and Newgen Knowledge.

Ranging from candidates who had passed plus two to engineering, arts and science graduates and polytechnics, the fair had drawn people from Puducherry and its suburbs.

Dinesh Kumar, an engineering graduate from a college in Madagadipet, who was among the aspirants said that he had appeared in a written test and interview and was hoping to land a job at the fair. D. Manikandan, Secretary to Information Technology, said the fair had evoked a good response and as many as 6,412 students had registered at the fair.

Over 60 per cent of the candidates were from arts and science colleges and polytechnic colleges.

This sector remains untapped and the Government is planning to conduct a separate expo for students passing out of these colleges, he said.

B. Anbuthambi, Vice-president of ICT Academy said over 5,300 candidates had attended the job fair. The students will be selected based on an aptitude test and interview, he said.