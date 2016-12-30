Man gets two life sentences for two murders and robbery

more-in

A Mahila Court in Cuddalore on Thursday awarded two life sentences and four terms of seven years rigorous imprisonment to a 30-year-old man for murdering two women in Neyveli in 2012 and 2015.

The sentences would run concurrently.

According to prosecution, the accused R. Raja of Vadalur murdered Saraswathy of Neyveli in July 2012 and took away 18.5 sovereigns of jewellery from her house.

The accused also murdered Gajalakshmi of Neyveli in June 2015 and took away 16.5 sovereigns of jewellery.

The Neyveli town police arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 302 (murder), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 449 (house trespass) of Indian Penal Code. The case came for trial in the Cuddalore Mahila Court on Thursday.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Selvam awarded two life sentences to the accused for murder and four terms of seven years rigorous imprisonment for house trespass and robbery.