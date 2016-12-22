Man gets life term for killing boy

more-in

A Mahila Court in Cuddalore on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 42-year-old man for murdering a 4-year-old boy.

According to prosecution, Akash Varuman, son of Vaithilingam of Aladi Ramapuram in Virudhachalam, was playing in front of his house on May 7, 2016, when the accused Adikesava Perumal took the child into his house on the pretext of offering chocolates. He took the child’s silver anklets and murdered him by putting him in a vessel in his house. The police recovered the body from and arrested Adikesava Perumal. — Staff Reporter