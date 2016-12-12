MLAs want Sasikala to take over

more-in

The legislative wing of the Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged V. K Sasikala, close confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to take over the reins of the party.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, party legislative leader A. Anbazhagan said Ms. Sasikala had every right to take over the leadership of the party as she had been with Ms. Jayalalithaa during the best and worst of times. “Chinnamma had been a close and trusted confidante of Ms. Jayalalithaa. She stood with her during thick and thin. So, she has every right to take over the leadership of the party,” Mr. Anbazhagan said.

He said that she had been serving the party for long while expecting nothing in return. It was time for her to take over the leadership and guide the party, he added.

Mr. Anbazhagan dismissed reports of a rift in the party over Ms. Sasikala taking over the leadership. He also urged the territorial administration to recommend to the Union Government that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Ms. Jayalalithaa.