Lt. Governor stresses need for moretraining on community policing

The Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, has called for more field visits for young police recruits to attune them to the principles of community policing.

Ms. Bedi, who interacted with 164 Recruit Police Constables (RPCs) at the Police Training School suggested that constable recruits undertake a week-long visit to fishermen villages as part of gaining experience in community policing.

Recruits should also undergo internships wherein they would visit government bodies such as the municipality, hospitals, dispensaries, NGOs, old age homes, schools and children's homes, and familiarise themselves with the machinations of the government, she said.

The Lt. Governor was keen to know about the progress of training from the RPCs and expressed satisfaction about the level of core training that they undergo.

She also sought feedback from the RPCs and suggested that extra computer classes and classes on swimming and driving be provided to the trainees.

S.K. Gautam, Director General of Police, A.K. Gawas, Senior Superintendent of Police, Konda Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Police, PTS, Puducherry and other officers /instructors of PTS were present on the occasion.

On the direction of the Lt. Governor, the Passing Out Parade for the 21st batch of RPCs will be held on February 25, 2017.