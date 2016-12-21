Looking deeper into the mundane amidst colours and lines

Kirti Chandak with her painting titled ‘Nostalgia’ at her art exhibition at TASMAI in Puducherry. — | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Using mundane subjects, this artist tries to give a deeper meaning to her works.

Puducherry-based artist Kirti Chandak’s works — which have been kept on display at TASMAI, a Center for Art and Culture — are the testimony to it.

Recently, Kirti had her second solo exhibition in the reputed Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai and is exhibiting the same body of works at TASMAI.

The exhibition concludes on December 21.

A figurative artist, she has an undertone of a deeper meaning to the mundane.

‘Slow Down’ is a painting where four women holding a conch, a lotus, a ringing mobile phone and the Tathastu mudra are seen riding on a tortoise.

Another painting ‘End War’ shows a young boy standing on a rifle holding white pigeons against a backdrop with graffiti images of men shooting at the bottom.

Tempera technique

Her paintings are mainly on canvas with some watercolours done in the tempera technique, a take on from the Indian miniatures. She learnt the style during her apprenticeship at Santiniketan. The solo exhibition also features an open portrait session, where the artist paints anyone who wants to pose with their favourite object.