Liquor seized

Police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) seized a huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry in a vehicle at the Alpettai check post here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting checks at the Alpettai check post when they signalled a vehicle coming from Puducherry to stop. As the driver did not stop, the police intercepted the vehicle after a long chase. However, the three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police found 5,616 bottles of IMFL estimated at Rs. 2.24 lakh concealed in the vehicle. The police seized the contraband and launched a search for three persons who were reported to be absconding.