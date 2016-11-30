Lighting up lives through service

E. Swamikannu, chairman of E.S.S.K. Educational Charities, hands over the magazine of ES College of Nursing to Dr. S.D. Manoranjitham, Registrar of Christian Medical College, Vellore.

E.V. College of Nursing students take pledge to serve the poor

The 9th batch of students of E.V. College of Nursing participated in a lamp lighting ceremony and took the Nightingale pledge to serve the poor at the Theivanai Ammal College of Nursing in Villupuram recently.

In her special address, Dr. S.D. Manoranjitham, Registrar of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, said that the lamp lighting ceremony was an important event in the life of a nurse.

“Lamp gives light and the light shows the way. The burning light symbolises purity, holiness, knowledge, sincerity and dedication. These values are very important for nurses,” she said.

Dr. Manoranjitham also stressed the need for nursing students to constantly upgrade their knowledge and to serve the poor with dedication and compassion.

E. Swamikannu, Chairman of the E.S.S.K. Educational Charities said that nurses earlier remained unemployed to a great extent. However, after the advent of globalisation the situation had changed and now nurses were in great demand.

The far-sighted approach of successive governments had encouraged many education institutions to start nursing colleges, he said, adding that the government had opened the doors of the government hospitals to students or private nursing colleges.

S. Senthil Kumar, secretary of ES Nursing College pointed out that nurses had ample job opportunities at the global level. Earlier, only the nurses who passed out of the government institutions were recruited in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu. But the Government has now relaxed the rules facilitating students of private colleges also to take up jobs in government hospitals.

A free cardiac camp was organised by the Rotary Club of Chidambaram chapter in association with Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital at Chidambaram recently. About 900 people attended the camp, which besides conducting free consultations and investigation included ECG and ECHO.

About 27 doctors and 45 paramedical staff from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital participated in the free cardiac camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Arul Mozhi Devan, Member of Parliament of Cuddalore. M. Dhanasekaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Manakular Vinayagar Medical College also participated in the camp.

The Indian Constitution Day was celebrated by Dr. Ambedkar Chair of Annamalai University in Chidambaram recently.

In his special address, E.V. Chandrasekar, Advocate, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Bar Council member highlighted the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution. He also spoke on the fundamental rights of Indian Citizens and awareness about basic laws.

Faculty of Indian Languages Dean Dr. V. Thiruvalluvan inaugurated the programme.

The lamp lighting ceremony of the 11th batch of B.Sc. Nursing and ninth batch of Diploma in Nursing students of Sri Narayani College of Nursing was held recently. K.S.T. Suresh, deputy director of health services, Vellore took part.

A total of 50 first year B.Sc. Nursing students and 40 Diploma in nursing students took a pledge on the occasion. Among others, N. Balaji, director and trustee of Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre and Sri Narayani College Of Nursing was present, a press release said.

Recently, a total of 300 students of Sri Narayani College of Nursing and Sri Sakthi Amma Institute of Allied Health Sciences took part in a rally held for World Diabetes Day.

The rally was organised by Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre and was flagged off by District Revenue Officer K. Manivannan.

Students of Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College have obtained ranks in the Anna University rank holders list. The university had published the rank list of students of affiliated engineering colleges on November 22. Eleven students of the college studying B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M.Tech, MBA and MCA have found place in the Anna University rank holders list, a press release said.

(Reporting by S. Prasad)