Left, VCK cadre block train in Puducherry, slam PM

CPI cadre blocking trains in protest against demonetisation in Puducherry on Monday.

more-in

Hundreds of workers belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday courted arrest while staging a rail roko against the demonetisation move.

The cadre took out a march from the New Bus Stand area to the railway station and squatted on the track shouting slogans against the Union government. When the Mangalore Express was about to move out from the station, the cadre climbed on to the engine.

They raised slogans criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sudden decision to ban higher denomination currency notes. The protesters also highlighted the plight of common people owing to the ban and courted arrest.

CPI (M) leader T. Murugan, R. Rajangam, V. Perumal, CPI leader Nara Kalainathan, RSP leader K. Lenin, CPI (ML) leader K. Palani and VCK leader Devapozhilan were among those courted arrest.