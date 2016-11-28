LG visits industrial estate

more-in

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to operate more buses to Thirubuvanai Industrial Estate.

Ms. Bedi, during a visit to the Industrial Estate on Sunday, has directed the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC) to coordinate with PRTC to operate more buses for the benefit of those working in the estate.

She also mooted the concept of Women Civil Security Force wherein women workers would be trained by the police for security purpose. She also directed the Police Department to deploy a woman police officer for beat duty apart from the existing system.

Ms. Bedi also directed the Electricity Department to immediately rectify the street lights inside the estate.

The Lieutenant Governor also asked PIPDIC authorities to give a presentation at Raj Nivas about its annual plan and targets. Director of Industries Malarkannan and Managing Director of PIPDIC Karikalan were also present.