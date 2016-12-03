Kiran Bedi pedals through important areas in Puducherry

more-in

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today took a bicycle tour in some areas in the Union Territory to assess the impact of her “Clean Puducherry Mission“.

She was accompanied on bicycles by Director General of Police S K Gautam, Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality R Chandrasekar and staff of the Swachh Bharat programme.

Bedi stopped at some points, interacted with people to get feedback of the programme, and also asked them to ensure that there was no let up in the implementation of the programme.

The former IPS officer had been making week—end—visits to suburban and rural areas ever since she assumed charge on May 29 as part of her intention to ensure that Puducherry emerged as the cleanest Union Territory.

She was also urging residents and other sections of people to ensure there was no open defecation in the entire Union Territory.

She had also launched ‘shramdhan movement’ in some villages.

Dispensing with all formalities, she had also joined hands at times with the conservancy staff of local bodies to remove garbages.