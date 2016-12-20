Jayalalithaa deserves Bharat Ratna, says Pon. Radhakrishnan

more-in

Union Minister of State for Transport Pon. Radhakrishnan on Monday said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had all the qualifications to be bestowed Bharat Ratna.

Responding to a query on the demand made by AIADMK leaders to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa, he said she was a bold leader and had the qualifications for the award. “My view doesn’t matter. A committee is there to look into such demands and they will go into such requests and take appropriate decision,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan who was here to participate in a seminar on road safety said the best way to solve inter-State disputes over sharing water was to nationalise rivers.

Asked about the fate of ‘Jallikattu,’ the Union Minister said he was hopeful of holding the festival in Tamil Nadu during Pongal. “I cannot disclose the steps that I have taken. Lots of things have been done for holding ‘Jallikattu’ in the coming Pongal,” he said.

Terming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he had information on ‘personal corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ as the “biggest comedy of the century, ” he said Mr. Gandhi had failed to disclose the information in Parliament, to media or at a public meeting.

Challenging the Congress vice- president to disclose the information, he said merely making baseless allegation and hiding a corruption charge amounted to betraying the nation.